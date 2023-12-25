The WVU women’s basketball team has officially climbed into the AP Top 25 Poll.

“I think we’ve earned the right,” head coach Mark Kellogg said following the 103-52 win over Niagara on Saturday. “When you look at some of the other metrics and rankings, people think we are a quality basketball team so we just have to get those AP Poll voters to think the same thing. We’ve been pretty close. It’s going to happen when it happens.”

On Christmas Day, it did happen.

After receiving votes for the past three weeks, the Mountaineers check in at No. 25 in the newest edition released on Monday after closing out their nonconference slate with a perfect 11-0 record.

This is the program’s first appearance in the poll since 2021. It also marks the fourth time in program history WVU has opened up with 11 consecutive victories.

Fellow Big 12 members No. 5 Texas, No. 10 Baylor, No. 11 Kansas State, No. 23 TCU are also ranked in the AP Top 25. KSU is the only one of the five ranked teams in the conference that has one blemish on its record.

Kellogg’s team opens league play on Saturday, December 30 at Kansas at 1 p.m. on ESPN+.