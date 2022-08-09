West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit would like to invite all girls in grades 3-8 to join Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers program for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Membership is open for girls in grades 3-8 for $30, which includes a two-hour clinic with the WVU women’s basketball team on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 12-2 p.m. ET, at the WVU Coliseum and Basketball Practice Facility. Additionally, members will receive letters from Mountaineer student-athletes throughout the 2022-23 season, an official Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers t-shirt, custom in-game videoboard messages, a voucher for free admission to one WVU women’s basketball home game and an invitation to Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers reunion night.

“We have had a group similar to this at previous coaching stops, and the incredibly special bonds between our players and the youth in those communities makes us so excited to launch the Mini Mountaineers program here at WVU,” Plitzuweit said. “This program starts with a basketball clinic in the fall and then, the letters from our players start to be sent out to the girls in this group. It is always great to hear parents talking about their daughters hanging the letters up in their rooms or keeping them in a special place and re-reading them many times, and so on. The benefits of this program truly create some special memories for the participants, and we are looking forward to building this program throughout our region!”

The Mini Mountaineers basketball clinic on Sept. 18, will focus on shooting, passing, ball handling and defensive fundamentals. Following the conclusion of the camp, Coach Plitzuweit and the 2022-23 WVU women’s basketball team will hold an autograph session for all participants.

Any individuals that cannot attend the clinic on Sept. 18, can still register for Coach P’s Mini Mountaineers, and the women’s basketball office will mail the t-shirt to them. Additionally, those individuals will still receive all the other benefits of the program.

Parents and/or guardians can return the application with the $30 membership fee to the WVU women’s basketball offices at the address listed below. Further details and the release form are provided with the attached flyer.