MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University women’s basketball team is set to host its annual “Track or Treat” event this year from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

The event will take a new format this season, offering fans a more personal experience with the team’s coaching staff and players. Attendees will be able to play lawn games with the team and will have opportunities to win prizes and giveaways throughout the night.

Track or Treat will be held on the WVU Coliseum apron and the outdoor track and between the gold and country roads gates. Kids are encouraged to attend and grab candy from WVU student organizations and will have the opportunity to meet the team for an autograph signing session.

Admission to the event is free.