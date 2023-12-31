In a season full of firsts, another first will take place inside the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. West Virginia women’s basketball will host Cincinnati, with both teams occupying the same conference for the first time since the 2008-2009 season.

Here is everything you need to know about the Mountaineers’ Big 12 matchup with the Bearcats.

WVU women’s basketball vs. Cincinnati game information

WVU women’s basketball vs. Cincinnati matchup preview

Nearly 12 years have passed since the last time West Virginia and Cincinnati’s women’s basketball programs met. It has been even longer since the two programs played one another in Morgantown. And you have to go back two more years to find the last game between the two as conference foes.

Much has changed since.

West Virginia is undefeated and nationally ranked at No. 25 in the AP poll. The Mountaineers enter the new year 12-0 on the year, and 1-0 in Big 12 play. Mark Kellogg’s inaugural WVU team is outscoring its opponents by 29.2 points per game and continues to boast one of the best defenses in the nation.

Cincinnati is 8-4, though the Bearcats had their six-game winning streak derailed at home Saturday at the hands of No. 11 Kansas State. The Wildcats downed UC by 25 points, and held the Bearcats to a season-low of 41 points for the game.

WVU’s offense has only produced fewer than 71 points once — more than a month ago in a neutral-site contest against George Washington when JJ Quinerly scored 24 of WVU’s 54 points. By comparison, Cincinnati has eclipsed 71 points only four times. West Virginia averages 82.9 points per game.

Quinerly continues to lead WVU in scoring at 18.9 points per contest. Jordan Harrison, who netted a season-high 21 points in her Big 12 debut Saturday against Kansas, is West Virginia’s second-leading scorer at 14.3 points per game. Redshirt junior Kyah Watson is coming off her second double-double of the year, as she tallied 11 points and 11 boards against the Jayhawks.

Senior forward Jillian Hayes is one of two players averaging double figures in scoring for Cincinnati. She is scoring 12.5 points per game and is the team’s best shooter at 51.6 percent. Guard Mya Jackson, the Bearcats’ second-leading scorer at 10.0 points per, has not played since November 24. Freshman Reagan Jackson has been starting in her place, and has scored in double figures four times, though she was held to two points on 0-7 shooting on Saturday.

WVU’s defense continues to be among the best in the country. Kellogg’s full-court press is giving up just 53.8 points per game, and it has led to West Virginia having the seventh-best scoring margin in the country. The Mountaineers lead the nation in steals per game (14.9) and are second in turnovers forced on average (25.33).

A win on Wednesday would push WVU’s record to 13-0, tying the second-longest unbeaten streak to start a season in program history. Mike Carey’s 2016-17 and 2017-18 teams each started 13-0. The program record was set when Carey’s 2010-11 squad started that year with a 16-0 record.