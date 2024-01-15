Defense is often the storyline when Mark Kellogg’s team steps onto the court, but Wednesday night, they are hosting a team that can be just as savvy as the Mountaineers on that end of the floor.

Here is everything you need to know about West Virginia’s Big 12 matchup against Houston:

WVU women’s basketball vs. Houston game information

Date: Jan. 17, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Location: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

TV/Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Tickets: WVUGAME.com

WVU record: 14-2 (3-2 Big 12)

Houston record: 11-5 (2-3 Big 12)

Series history: WVU is 3-0 all-time in the series against the Cougars, and last defeated Houston by six on March 20, 2011, in the NCAA Tournament opener.

WVU women’s basketball vs. Houston matchup preview

Women’s basketball teams from West Virginia and Houston have never met as conference foes. They have met once in each other’s buildings, and once at a neutral site in the NCAA Tournament. But a first-of-its-kind meeting is in store on Wednesday.

West Virginia is looking to get what it hopes is another win streak started. The Mountaineers snapped a two-game skid last time out, when they defeated UCF in Orlando. JJ Quinerly netted the 1,000th point of her career in the victory.

After dropping their first three Big 12 games, the Cougars have rebounded to win two in a row, though both were at home. This will be Houston’s first game played outside of the Lone Star State in two weeks.

Wednesday’s matchup will pit two of the most opportunistic defenses in the country against one another. WVU enters this week No. 1 in the nation in steals per game (14.7) and fourth in the country in turnovers forced per game (24.88). Houston, meanwhile, is sixth in the country in turnovers forced per game (23.69) and fifth in steals per contest (13.2).

Scoring defense is the difference-maker, though.

West Virginia is third in the Big 12 in scoring defense, allowing only 56.3 points per game. Conversely, Houston ranks 13th in the conference and allows the opposition 67.1 points per night. WVU also has the third-best offense in the league, scoring at a clip of 78.3 points per contest.

Additionally, no Big 12 team has allowed its opponents to shoot at a higher rate this year than the Cougars. Nor has any Big 12 team given up more rebounds to the opposition.

Houston’s Laila Blair is averaging 16.9 points per game. She enters this week as the sixth-best scorer in the league, immediately trailing Quinerly, whose 18.3 points per game scoring average ranks fifth in the Big 12. Blair’s 2.3 steals per game is fourth-best in the league, tailing Quinerly (3.0), Jordan Harrison (2.9) and Lauren Fields (2.5) from West Virginia. Houston’s Kamryn Jones checks in at sixth in the conference in steals.

In all, eight of the 10 best takeaway artists in the Big 12 will be on the court Wednesday night.