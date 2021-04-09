WVU women’s hoops adds Samuel to 2021-22 roster

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Mike Carey has announced that guard Savannah Samuel will join the Mountaineers for the 2021-22 season. She comes to Morgantown after spending last season at Oregon State and has four years of eligibility remaining.

“I am really excited to welcome Savannah and her family to West Virginia. We recruited Savannah hard when she was in high school, and I can’t wait to coach her. Offensively, Savannah is skilled and can score the basketball at all three levels. Defensively, she has great length and quickness that will shine in our defensive system.” – WVU coach Mike Carey

“I chose WVU because I know I will excel in their up-tempo style of play. I also value the relationships that I built with the coaches and players previously when I visited WVU, and I am excited about the future.” – Savannah Samuel

Savannah Samuel | Guard | 6-1 | Woodstock Ga. | St. Francis HS | Oregon State

As a freshman in 2020-21, Samuel played in 19-of-20 games for Oregon State and averaged 11.5 minutes per game. The Woodstock, Georgia, native also averaged 3.4 points per game and finished with 10 or more points in two contests last season. She shot 50% or better from the field in seven games in 2020-21 and made a trio of 3-pointers for the Beavers. She also tallied multiple rebounds in five games. In the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Samuel played in both games for OSU and averaged 3.0 points per game while shooting 4-of-6 (66.7%) from the field.

Before signing with Oregon State, she helped lead FBC United to a Prime Event 17U National Championship and a Girls Under Armour 17U National title. As a senior, she led St. Francis High to the state championship game and was named the 1A Georgia Private Schools Player of the Year, after averaging 22 points per game. Samuel also was a nominee for the McDonald’s All-America Games in 2020.

She was the Georgia 6A Regional Player of the Year her sophomore year of high school and a member of the Atlanta Tip-Off Club’s First Team during her junior season. She led her team to final four appearances in the state tournament during her freshman and junior seasons. Of note, Samuel averaged 20.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game in her sophomore campaign.