MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball returns to the court on Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with No. 20 Oklahoma.

Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup.

West Virginia at No. 20 OU game information

Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, Oklahoma

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

Series history: Oklahoma leads 15-10 since 1989

Last meeting: Oklahoma 98, West Virginia 77 at the WVU Coliseum on Dec. 31, 2022

WVU at OU matchup preview

WVU hit a speed bump on Wednesday when the Mountaineers fell to No. 24 Texas in Morgantown. Before that, they were on a hot streak, winning five of their previous six games in the Big 12.

Now, West Virginia has an important game for the Big 12 standings. It is currently 2.5 games behind the Longhorns for the top spot in the league with arguably the toughest stretch of its schedule ahead of it.

To get back on track, though, the Mountaineers will have to stifle the best offense in the league. OU scores 86.1 points per game (more than eight full points more than Oklahoma State, the second-best offense) and knocks down 45 percent of its shots.

Four Sooners average double-digit scoring after 21 games, led by Madi Williams. Guard Taylor Robertson has stolen the show, however, as she recently became the all-time Division I women’s basketball leader in career 3-pointers made with 506. She is just 31 3-pointers short of Antoine Davis for the all-time lead in both men’s and women’s hoops.

OU is just as hungry to find a win as they trail Texas by a game for the lead.