MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For the first time this season, West Virginia women’s basketball is inside the projected NCAA Tournament field.

The Mountaineers cracked the latest projections by ESPN’s Charlie Creme on Tuesday, earning a spot as the “Last Team In.” That would set up a 12-seed play-in game against Syracuse, the winner of which would face 5-seed Arizona.

The latest development is a major positive step for the Mountaineers, who have had a roller-coaster trip through the Big 12. They are tied with Baylor for fifth in the league with a 7-7 record.

WVU has four more games to climb the Big 12 standings before traveling to Kansas City, Missouri for the Big 12 Tournament. The first of these contests tips off at 8 p.m. ET against Texas Tech on Wednesday.