WVU women’s hoops eliminated from NCAA Tournament after falling to Georgia Tech

West Virginia women’s basketball was eliminated to the second round of the NCAA Tournament after taking a big loss to Georgia Tech in San Antonio, 73-56.

The Mountaineers simply got outplayed by the Yellow Jackets, who were able to shut down WVU’s top scorers, including Kysre Gondrezick, who made just one field goal in the entire contest. On the other end, Georgia Tech’s duo of Lorela Cubaj and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen combined for 43 points.

“We didn’t play as a team, but give Georgia Tech all the credit,” said WVU coach Mike Carey.

West Virginia kept it tight in the first half, leading the game after the first quarter and trailing by just four after the half. Gondrezick made her only bucket, a three-pointer, with three minutes left in the first quarter.

At half, KK Deans led the Mountaineers with nine points — while Lahtinen and Cubaj were already on a roll with 17 and 10, respectively.

The game got out of hand for West Virginia out of the halftime break as the Yellow Jackets ramped up their offensive push while locking down the Mountaineers. Georgia Tech made three-quarters of their shots as they outscored the Mountaineers 22-9 in the quarter.

WVU went cold in the third, as forwards Esmery Martinez, Kari Niblack and Blessing Ejiofor put up the only points in the quarter, while guards combined to go 0-2. Gondrezick got zero shots off in the third quarter.

The Yellow Jackets then coasted through the fourth quarter with the insurance of a 17-point lead — which they held at both the beginning of the period and at the final buzzer.

Lahtinen was unstoppable for Georgia Tech, leading the game with 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting with four three-pointers. She had a hot start, as she missed all five of her attempts in the fourth quarter.

Cubaj finished with a double-double, amassing 21 points and 12 rebounds. Kierra Fletcher finished the game with 14 points and six rebounds.

Martinez led the Mountaineers in scoring with 13 points, adding nine rebounds before fouling out. Niblack and Deans finished in double figures as well, with 11 and 12 points respectively.

“It was everybody’s fault, we just didn’t have good ball movement,” Carey said.

West Virginia is now eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after the round two loss as it runs into the same glass ceiling they’ve hit in its last ten appearances in the competition. The Mountaineers now turn its attention to the 2021-22 season with the aim of making its first Sweet Sixteen since 1992.