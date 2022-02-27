West Virginia’s physical frontcourt gave the Mountaineers the advantage they needed as they took down Oklahoma State 60-56 at home on Sunday.

The forward duo of Kari Niblack and Esmery Martinez combined for 27 of WVU’s points and 19 of its 41 rebounds. They led the Mountaineers to their second straight victory, and a key one as they jockey for position in the Big 12.

Niblack set the tone for the Mountaineers with her physical play in her first game back after sustaining a concussion on Feb. 20 against Texas. She wasted no time making an impact, scoring 10 of her game-high 15 points before halftime.

Niblack took another blow in the second half, but was able to return to the game without an issue.

Martinez made her biggest impact in the second half, grabbing 10 of her 14 rebounds after halftime to log her 23rd career double double, tying Maria Tchobanova for sixth all-time in program history.

Oklahoma State got off to a slow start on offense, making just 30 percent of its shots in the first half. The Cowgirls did threaten the lead throughout the half, though, as WVU was unable to establish its advantage.

That changed in the last 90 seconds of the second quarter when WVU went on an 8-0 run to take the lead.

The Cowgirls didn’t get back in contention until the fourth quarter when they opened the period with a 10-2 run.

WVU ended up holding them off in the final minute, however.

Macie James led Oklahoma State with 14 points, adding three three-pointers. Lauren Fields matched her total from behind the arc and finished with 11 points, while Lexy Keys logged 13.

WVU freshman guard JJ Quinerly continued her stretch of strong starts, adding 12 points and six assists. She has been a sign of hope for the Mountaineers after losing point guard KK Deans earlier in the season.

West Virginia gets back to .500 with the win, improving to 13-13 overall with a 6-10 mark in the Big 12. The Mountaineers remain as the 7-seed in the Big 12 Tournament, trailing Kansas State by two games with two remaining — including a road clash with the Wildcats on Wednesday.

That tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.