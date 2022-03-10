Madisen Smith embarked on her final run in the Big 12 Tournament while JJ Quinerly started her first — both, however, led the Mountaineers to an opening round win over TCU.

The guard duo combined for 35 points to make up more than half of 7-seed West Virginia’s offense in the 68-48 win over the 10-seed Horned Frogs, while TCU made less than 30 percent of its shots.

WVU exploded in front in the first quarter, ending the first period on a 16-1 run to build a double-digit lead. The Horned Frogs never took the lead again for the rest of the contest.

Smith was one of the biggest pieces in that push, adding seven points in the first quarter. She also added 12 after halftime.

West Virginia’s offense was consistent from quarter-to-quarter, notching 17 points in each period. On the other end, it held TCU to single digits in each of the first two quarters. The Horned Frogs had just 11 points on the board by halftime — their lowest first half total of the season.

Quinerly finished the game with 16 points and seven rebounds, including nine points in the second half. Smith led the game with 19 points.

Okako Adika led TCU with 17 points. Lauren Heard added 14 while leading the team with seven boards.

The Mountaineers move on to the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals and will face No. 2 Iowa State. The Cyclones took both meetings with the Mountaineers during the regular season.

Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.