WVU women’s hoops picked fourth in Big 12 preseason poll

Basketball season is fast approaching, and expectations for the season are already starting to mount.

The West Virginia women’s hoops squad was selected to finish fourth in the Big 12 preseason poll on Thursday, the conference announced. That is a one-spot upgrade from the 2020-21 preseason, and the Mountaineers ended up finishing in second during the season with a 22-7 overall record and a 13-5 league mark.

WVU’s squad features three preseason All-Big 12 selections, headlined by a first team nod for forward Esmery Martinez. Forward Kari Niblack and guard KK Deans each earned an honorable mention.

Baylor was selected as the top team in the league for the 11th time in the last 15 years. The league’s 10 head coaches voted on the poll, with the exception that they couldn’t select their own team.

West Virginia will begin its campaign on Nov. 16 when it hosts Saint Francis (Pa.), preceded by an exhibition against WVU Tech on Oct. 28 at the WVU Coliseum.

Here’s a look at the full poll: