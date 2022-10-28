MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Mountaineer fans are excited about their new women’s basketball coach.

The WVU women’s basketball team announced Friday that it has broken the program record for season tickets sold ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. The Mountaineers tip off their season off on Nov. 10 when they host USC Upstate.

Season tickets are still available on WVUGame.com. Tickets go for $40 for general admission seating and $60 for a reserved seat.

WVU will give its fans its first show before the season opener on Sunday when it hosts Fairmont State in its Haunted Hoops exhibition. Fans won’t need a season ticket to get in to the Coliseum for that clash, as admission is free for the 2 p.m. tip-off.