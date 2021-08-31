WVU women’s hoops to face Kentucky in 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge

by: Tanner Cain, WVU Athletics

The West Virginia University women’s basketball team has revealed it will square off against Kentucky in the 2021 Big 12/SEC Challenge on Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

The matchup marks WVU’s fourth overall matchup against the Wildcats and the first since 2005. The series began in 1984-85, with a 70-63 loss to UK on Nov. 24, in Lexington. In the last meeting between the two teams on March 28, 2005, West Virginia defeated Kentucky, 80-75, in double overtime at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, to advance to the championship game of the 2005 WNIT.

The inaugural Big 12/SEC Challenge was held in 2014, while the 10-team format began in 2016. In last year’s matchup, the Mountaineers defeated Tennessee, 79-70, in overtime on Dec. 6, 2020, at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown. The victory over the Lady Vols marked WVU’s second consecutive win in the annual event, after West Virginia defeated No. 10 Mississippi State, 71-65, in the 2019 Challenge on Dec. 8, 2019, at Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi.

West Virginia enters this season’s Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 4-1 record. The Mountaineers have posted wins over Ole Miss (2016), Texas A&M (2017), Mississippi State (2019) and Tennessee (2020). WVU’s only loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge came against Missouri in 2018.

