Here's what you need to know as WVU aims to beat TCU for the third time this season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The postseason has arrived for Mike Carey and the WVU women’s basketball team.

West Virginia enters the postseason as winners of three of its last four games, and has a first-round matchup in the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship tournament against a team it swept during the regular season.

The Mountaineers have won at least one game in the conference tournament every year but one since 2014.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday’s Big 12 tournament opener:

No. 7 West Virginia (14-14, 7-11 Big 12) at No. 10 TCU (6-21, 2-16 Big 12) game information

Date: March 10, 2022

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Location: Mucicipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Missouri

Where to watch: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Radio: Find your local affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network

All-time series: West Virginia leads 18-5 since 1989

Big 12 Tournament meetings: 1 (2014)

Last meeting: WVU defeated TCU 70-62 at Schollmaier Arena on Feb. 2, 2022

Matchup preview

West Virginia took care of business in both meetings with the Horned Frogs during the regular season.

In the first meeting in Morgantown, the Mountaineers held TCU to just one point in the first quarter. Despite a comeback attempt by the Frogs in the second half, Carey’s crew secured a 12-point victory behind a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double performance by Esmery Martinez.

That was also the last full game the Mountaineers played with starting guard KK Deans.

The two teams met again, this time in Fort Worth, just one week later.

West Virginia earned an eight-point road win thanks to 18 points from Madisen Smith, and a standout performance by eventual Big 12 All-Freshman team member JJ Quinerly. The unanimously selected point guard provided 16 points, six rebounds and five steals.

The Mountaineers ended the regular season having won three of their last four games, two of which came on the road.

TCU, meanwhile, hasn’t won a game since January 19. The Horned Frogs ended the regular season on a 13-game losing streak. Texas Christian was outscored by an average of 18.9 points per game over the stretch, suffered six losses by 20 points or more, and two 35-point losses.

The Horned Frogs enter the contest 1-11 in games played away from home.

Lauren Heard was one of the lone bright spots for the TCU women this year, averaging 14.9 points per game. That was good enough to be the seventh-best mark in the Big 12.

Seventh-seeded West Virginia and 10th-seeded TCU are scheduled to get underway in Kansas City at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.