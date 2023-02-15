The West Virginia University women’s soccer team’s 2023 spring schedule has been announced.

The Mountaineers are set to compete in five spring matches, including three home dates at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

WVU’s spring slate will kick off with its annual 4v4 Breast Cancer Tournament on Sunday, March 5, at the Caperton Indoor Practice Facility in Morgantown. Open to boys and girls in grades 3-8, as well as college-age students and adults, each team of three players is paired with a WVU women’s soccer student-athlete or Mountaineer coach. To register a team for this year’s event, visit WVUsports.com/4v4.

West Virginia’s annual tournament aims to increase awareness on the importance of early detection of breast cancer, while also raising money for the WVU Cancer Institute’s Betty Puskar Breast Care Center. Over the past 16 years, WVU has raised more than $175,000 through the annual tournament.

Following its 4v4 tournament, WVU officially opens spring competition at home when it welcomes Duquesne to Morgantown on Saturday, April 1.

West Virginia then travels to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, April 5, to take on rival Pitt. Following a week off, the Mountaineers will play host to JMU on Sunday, April 16th, in Morgantown.

WVU will make the trek to Blacksburg, Virginia, to compete against Virginia Tech on Saturday, April 22, before concluding the spring campaign against 2022 NCAA Tournament Elite Eight qualifiers Virginia on Sunday, April 30, in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers completed their 27th season of competition with an overall record of 11-5-7, including a 4-1-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play in 2023. West Virginia secured its 18th conference title after winning the 2022 Big 12 Tournament, marking its 10th Big 12 title all time. WVU earned the Big 12’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the Second Round in its 22nd tournament appearance. Coach Nikki Izzo-Brown led the squad to its 23rd consecutive season with 10 wins or more, as she has never had a losing season as the program’s only head coach.

All dates, times and locations are subject to change.

For more information on the Mountaineers, follow @WVUWomensSoccer on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.