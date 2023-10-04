The West Virginia University women’s soccer team returns to Morgantown to play host to Oklahoma on Thursday, Oct. 5, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown at 7 p.m. ET.

Thursday’s contest is the Mental Health Awareness Game, and the Mountaineers will help reduce the stigma and shine a light on the importance of mental health for all ages. The WVU Carruth Center will be in attendance, distributing informational materials on the concourse, while there also will be a special “pop-it” giveaway to the first 200 fans.



Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.



WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.



Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell will have the call of Thursday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, West Virginia concluded a two-game swing through Texas, falling 2-1 to Big 12 newcomer Houston in Houston, Texas, on Oct. 1. The Cougars struck first, but the Mountaineers responded quickly with a goal from sophomore forward Taylor White. However, UH reclaimed the lead just minutes later and kept it for the duration, winning 2-1. West Virginia outshot Houston 11-5, including 4-3 in shots on goal, while WVU just edged the Cougars in corner kicks, 8-6.

Thursday’s match marks the 15th meeting between West Virginia and Oklahoma, as WVU holds a 13-0-1 advantage in the all-time series. The Mountaineers are undefeated at home, while they also are unbeaten in games played in Norman – the only tie in the series coming in 2015 at OU. In last season’s meeting, West Virginia clawed back from a 2-0 deficit early in the match to win 3-2 in Norman. AJ Rodriguez led the comeback, scoring two goals before Dilary Heredia-Beltran added a third to give WVU the road victory.

On the year, White leads the team with six goals and 14 points, while junior forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran holds the team lead in assists (4) and shots (24).

Matt Mott is in his first season at the helm of the Oklahoma women’s soccer team, after arriving in Norman following 13 seasons at Ole Miss. The Sooners enter Thursday’s match with a 6-6-1 overall record, including 2-2-1 in conference play, coming off a 2-1 loss at No. 19 UCF on Oct. 1. Emma Hawkins leads the offense in goals (9), points (21) and shots (55), while keeper Sierra Giorgio has 28 saves between the posts this year.