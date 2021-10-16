WVU women’s soccer hosts Texas Tech for annual Pink Match

The No. 21-ranked West Virginia University women’s soccer team concludes its two-game homestand on Sunday, Oct. 17, as it hosts Texas Tech, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m. ET, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

It is WVU’s annual Pink Match for breast cancer awareness, and all fans are encouraged to wear pink, as the team celebrates its annual fundraising efforts for the WVU Cancer Institute. It’s also a Dollar Day, and all tickets and select concessions will be available for $1 each, courtesy of WVU Medicine.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME to avoid lines at the gate on game day. WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 12 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Liam Belan have the call of Sunday afternoon’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

“We know that we have a tough Texas Tech team coming to Morgantown this weekend,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “We’re focusing on recovery as we’re in the toughest stretch of our season, and then just finding the finish on those chances. For Texas Tech, obviously Kirsten Davis is a lethal goal scorer, so we’ll have our hands full on Sunday.”

West Virginia fell, 1-0, to No. 11 TCU in a hard-fought battle at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium on Oct. 14. In their fourth top-25 matchup at home this season, the Mountaineers played level with the Horned Frogs for much of the match, outshooting TCU 8-6, including tallying four strikes on goal to the Horned Frogs’ two. However, TCU was able to find the finish on a corner-kick opportunity in the 77th minute, and West Virginia wasn’t able to add an equalizer in the final minutes.

Thursday’s match marks the 13th meeting all-time between West Virginia and Texas Tech, as the Mountaineers hold an 8-3-1 lead in the series. In the two teams’ matchup during the 2020-21 conference-only fall slate, WVU beat Texas Tech, 2-1, on Oct. 9, in Lubbock. Julianne Vallerand and Stefany Ferrer-vanGinkel found the back of the net for West Virginia at Texas Tech last season. The Mountaineers and Red Raiders have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012, while they also have met three times in the Big 12 Tournament.

Tom Stone is in his 15th season at the helm in Lubbock, as he is the winningest head coach in program history with an overall mark of 160-89-34. Stone has led the team to six NCAA Tournament appearances, and he is the only head coach to take the Red Raiders to the national tournament.

Texas Tech is 10-3-2 this season, along with a 3-2-1 mark in conference play after narrowly edging Iowa State, 2-1, in Ames, Iowa, on Oct. 14. Senior forward Kirsten Davis leads the Red Raiders’ offense in goals (13), shots (62) and points (31), while freshman defender Macy Blackburn paces the team with nine assists on the year. Junior Madison White is the starting goalkeeper for Texas Tech. Starting in all 15 games, White has 36 saves and a goals-against average of 0.78.