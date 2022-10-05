The West Virginia University women’s soccer team heads back out on the road to battle No. 9 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Thursday, Oct. 6. Kickoff at Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Friday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12 Now, with Chris Blake on the call. Live stats from the contest also are available at WVUsports.com.

Thursday’s match marks the 15th meeting all-time between West Virginia and TCU, as the Mountaineers hold a 9-3-2 lead in the series. In the two teams’ 2021 meeting in Morgantown, TCU claimed a 1-0 win over the Mountaineers after scoring in the 77th minute. West Virginia has scored multiple goals in nine of the two teams’ 15 meetings, including five consecutive multiple-goal matches from 2014-17. The Mountaineers and Horned Frogs have met in the regular season each year since WVU joined the conference in 2012, while they have met four times in the Big 12 Tournament.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey continues to lead the Big 12 Conference and rank No. 16 nationally with six shutouts on the year. Massey also ranks second in the league in save percentage (0.816) and goals against average (0.850). Additionally, fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster currently ranks third all-time in program history with 91 career starts. She needs four more starts to tie the program record of 95, set by Sh’Nia Gordon (2015-18).

West Virginia battled back from a two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against Kansas in Morgantown on Sept. 30. After a scoreless first half, the visiting Jayhawks took a 2-0 lead after scoring a pair of goals within a minute of one another. However, the Mountaineers didn’t let the KU spark get the best of them, as they fought back with two goals of their own in order to equalize by the 75th-minute mark.

Junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez brought West Virginia within one in the 62nd minute, before senior midfielder Maya McCutcheon notched her second equalizer of the year at 74:15. The final box score showed West Virginia taking 18 shots and placing 11 shots on goal, while the Jayhawks took 12 shots and placed four on target.

Eric Bell is in his 11th season at the helm of TCU’s women’s soccer program, leading the team to six consecutive NCAA Tournaments since 2016. Bell was named Big 12 Coach of the Year for the second consecutive season in 2022, after he led the program to a Sweet Sixteen appearance and a top-10 ranking at season’s end.

The Horned Frogs are 7-2-3 this season, as well as 2-0-1 in conference play, as they are coming off a 1-0 victory over Kansas State on Sept. 30. Fifth-year senior forward Messiah Bright leads the Horned Frogs in goals (7), points (16) and shots (41), while sophomore midfielder Oli Pena leads the team with three assists on the year. Junior Lauren Kellett is the starting goalkeeper for the Horned Frogs, posting 44 saves and 0.800 save percentage in 11 starts.