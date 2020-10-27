WVU women’s soccer to allow limited capacity for Kansas game Friday

Gold and Blue Nation
Posted: / Updated:

Mountaineer fans are officially coming back to Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics officially announced that fans will be allowed at a 25 percent capacity for the first time this season when the No. 6 Mountaineers face Kansas on Friday at 7 p.m.

Supporters will have a contactless entry with mobile ticketing, and they will be required to wear masks at all times in the stadium. Tickets can be bought ahead of time at WVUGame.com or by calling 1-800-WVU-GAME for $5, or they can be bought at the ticketing window for $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors.

Tickets will be a socially-distanced general admission. Seats will be identified by stickers on the seats.

The contest will be WVU’s Pink Match, and fans will be encouraged to wear pink to support breast cancer awareness month.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More on the Mountaineers

More Gold and Blue Nation

Follow GBN on Twitter!

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories