The West Virginia University women’s soccer team continues its two-game, opening-weekend homestand against Saint Joseph’s on Sunday, August 21, at 1 p.m., ET at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.

Sunday’s match is the Pups on the Pitch game, and fans are encouraged to bring their dog, along with a completed Dog Day Waiver, to the stadium. The first 100 dogs in attendance will receive a free Mountaineer Soccer dog toy.

It’s also the first of three Family Days planned for the season. Purchase a Family Day ticket package, which includes four tickets and a $10 concession voucher, for just $25. The St. Joe’s game also will be fans’ first opportunity to pick up a copy of the 2022 WVU women’s soccer schedule poster.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME. When purchasing online, tickets are $5 each. Any remaining tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for youth and seniors at the stadium ticket window on match day.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 12 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell have the call of Sunday’s contest on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

Last time out, West Virginia opened the 2022 campaign with a 0-0 draw against first-time opponent Indiana in Morgantown, on Aug. 18. The Mountaineers dominated possession throughout the match, creating several chances in the final 15 minutes, but couldn’t put all the pieces together to find the back of the net.

WVU’s offense outshot Indiana 7-1 in the second half, with four of those shots taking place with under 20 minutes remaining in the contest. The final stats showed the Mountaineers outshooting Indiana 12-3, while the Hoosiers edged out WVU, 4-2, in corner kicks.

Four Mountaineers earned their first career action in the season opener, as senior midfielder/defender Maddie Moreau, junior midfielder Isabel Loza and freshmen Emily Thompson and Taylor White took the field for the first time in Gold and Blue. Also of note, fifth-year senior defender Jordon Brewster made her 80th career start for West Virginia against the Hoosiers.

Sunday’s match marks just the second-ever meeting between West Virginia and Saint Joseph’s. The two squads met for the first time in the 2020-21 season, with WVU tallying a 3-1 win in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on March 7. Two different Mountaineers found the back of the net against the Hawks, including Julianne Vallerand who was credited with the game winner. West Virginia outshot St. Joe’s, 22-3, placing 15 of those shots on goal.

Jess Mannella enters her 22nd season at the helm of the Saint Joseph’s women’s soccer program, leading the Hawks to an overall mark of 171-183-43 since her hiring in 2001. SJU opened its 2022 campaign with a 2-1 loss at St. John’s on Aug. 18, after finishing the 2021 campaign 6-12-2 and 5-5 in conference play.

Midfielder Ashley Orendac returns for her senior season after leading the team with five goals in 2021, earning Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team honors. Goalkeeper Katie Cappelletti returns for the Hawks after starting all 20 matches last season and posting a 6-10-2 record.