The West Virginia University women’s soccer team welcomes Kansas State to Morgantown for the regular-season finale on Thursday, Oct. 27. Kickoff at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The match is the team’s annual Senior Night. The Mountaineers will recognize five senior members of the squad. It’s also Dollar Night, with tickets and selection concessions available for $1.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance by visiting WVUGAME.com or calling 1-800-WVU GAME.

WVU student tickets also will be made available at the Mountaineer Ticket Office, located at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. The office, as well as the stadium gates, opens at 6 p.m., on game day. WVU students are admitted for free with a valid WVU Student I.D.

Andrew Caridi and Adam Zundell have the call of Thursday’s contest on Big 12 Now. For more information, or to sign up for the digital platform, visit WVUsports.com/Big12Now. The game also can be heard on 91.7 FM (WWVU) in Morgantown, and live stats are available at WVUsports.com.

The Mountaineers completed its final road trip with a 3-2 win at Oklahoma on Oct. 23. WVU fell behind early but was able to fight back with three unanswered goals for the comeback, road win. Junior midfielder AJ Rodriguez scored a pair of goals to tie the contest, before sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran netted the game-winning goal in the 79th minute. The Mountaineers led the Sooners, 17-9, in shots and edged OU in shots on goal, 9-7.

Fifth-year senior defender Jordan Brewster made her 95th career start at Oklahoma, tying the program record set by Sh’Nia Gordon in 2015-18. Brewster is expected to break the record on Thursday against K-State.

Senior goalkeeper Kayza Massey ranks first in the Big 12 Conference in goalie minutes played (1530.0) and third in the league with six shutouts on the year. Sophomore forward Dilary Heredia-Beltran is third in the Big 12 in assists per game (0.38) and fourth in total assists (6).

Thursday’s match marks the sixth meeting between West Virginia and Kansas State, as WVU holds an unbeaten record in the series, which stands at 4-0-1. Last season, the two teams met in Manhattan, playing to a 1-1, double-overtime draw on Oct. 7. Lilly McCarthy put WVU ahead early with a goal in the eighth minute, but KSU equalized 10 minutes later. After 110 minutes of play, neither team could find the go-ahead score.

Mike Dibbini, the program’s first and only head coach, is in his seventh season at the helm in Manhattan, leading the team to an overall mark of 26-64-12. The Wildcats are 6-8-3 this season and 2-4-2 in conference play, coming off a 1-1 tie against Kansas on Oct. 21.

Senior forward Kyler Goins leads the K-State offense in goals (5), points (12) and shots (47), while sophomore midfielder Adah Anderson leads the squad with four assists on the year. Junior keeper Alaina Werremeyer has 69 saves along with a 0.793 save percentage in goal this year.

