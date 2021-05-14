WVU women’s soccers adds a defender to the 2021 roster

West Virginia University women’s soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown has announced the addition of defender Lisa Schoeppl to the 2021 roster.

“We are thrilled to welcome Lisa to West Virginia to continue her very promising soccer career,” Izzo-Brown said. “She has lots of experience playing on big stages, both in Germany and internationally, and we’re very excited to add her into our program. We can’t wait to get our 2021 class here to begin their journey as Mountaineers.”

Schoeppl arrives to Morgantown from Regensburg, Germany, where she previously played for FC Bayern Munich and won several youth championships with the club. She also spent time at SC Sand and Wolfsburg during her youth career.

At the national level, Schoeppl has represented her country on the U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19 and U-20 German National Teams and played in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in 2016 and UEFA Women’s U-19 Championship in 2017. Additionally, she was named the 2015 East Bavaria Young Athlete of the Year.

The daughter of Bernd and Katja Schoeppl, Lisa has one brother and plans to enroll at WVU in general studies. She joins the 2021 Mountaineer signing class, which features a total of 12 incoming student-athletes.