WVU women’s soccer’s Big 12 schedule released

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, has announced the 2021 women’s soccer conference slate.

WVU, as well as the other nine members of the conference, is scheduled to play nine league matches beginning on Sept. 24, and concluding on Oct. 28, with most contests taking place on Thursdays and Sundays. One-match weekends will be played on Fridays.

West Virginia begins conference play with a two-match homestand, hosting Iowa State on Friday, Sept. 24, and Oklahoma on Friday, Oct. 1. The Mountaineers then hit the road for a pair of contests in the Sunflower state, playing at Kansas State on Thursday, Oct. 7, before traveling to Lawrence on Sunday, Oct. 10 to take on Kansas.

The squad returns home on Thursday, Oct 14., to host TCU, before welcoming Texas Tech to Morgantown on Sunday, Oct. 17. WVU’s final road trip of the season consists of a two-game swing through Texas, first traveling to Texas on Thursday, Oct. 21, before concluding the road portion of the schedule at Baylor on Sunday, Oct. 24.

The Mountaineers close the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 28, playing host to Oklahoma State on Senior Night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium.

The 2021 Big 12 Championship opens with quarterfinal round matches on Sunday, Oct. 31, while the semifinals are set for Thursday, Nov. 4. The Championship final takes place on Sunday, Nov. 7. This year’s conference tournament will be held at the Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas.

West Virginia’s nonconference schedule will be announced at a later date.

