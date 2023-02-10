The West Virginia University track and field team competed at the Marshall Invite hosted by Marshall University at the Jeff Small Track in Huntington, West Virginia, and the BU Valentine hosted by Boston University at the BU track and tennis center in Boston on Friday, Feb. 10.



Sophomore Cassandra Williamson and redshirt sophomore Jo-Lauren Keane ran the 800-meter in Boston. Williamson crossed the finish line at 2:06.00, while Keane earned a time of 2:07.80. Williamson’s time is good enough for second best in program history.

“Cassandra took another great step forward this morning, as she ran another indoor lifetime best over 800-meters,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Running two seconds faster shows that she is rounding into shape nicely. Jo got back on track this weekend over 800 meters. We look to see her get quicker and quicker, as we near championship time.”

Junior Mikenna Vanderheyden ran the 1000-meter run at the BU Valentine in 2:49.75. Friday marked her fastest 1000-meter time since the 2021 Big 12 Indoor Track and Field Championships, when she finished at 2:48.16.

“Mikenna got caught up in a choppy heat over 1,000 meters,” Cleary said. “While this was her second fastest time over 1,000, we know that she is better than this.”

Redshirt seniors Mikaela Lucki and Hayley Jackson competed in the mile at the BU Valentine. Lucki finished at 4:40.94, and Jackson followed to finish the mile in 4:45.01. Senior Katherine Dowie wrapped up the first day in Boston for WVU, finishing the 3000-meter run at 9:30.54.

“Lucki and Hayley both competed well,” Cleary said. “After competing so well last weekend, they were hoping for a little bit more of themselves, but that is indoor track. Running 4:40 for Lucki is, in reality, the second fastest mile of her career. Katherine took a shot at a big run in the 3,000-meter before fading a wee bit late in the race. This performance still ranks as her second best time over 3,000 meters.”

Sophomore Abigail Mullings earned second in high jump at the Marshall Invite, reaching a heigh of 1.68 meters. Freshman Olivia Cress and sophomore Eden Williams also competed in high jump in Huntington. Cress earned a 1.58-meter jump, while Williams notched a 1.48-meter.

“The high jumpers were a little better today,” Cleary said. “Each week they continue to improve. With conference a few weeks down the road, we believe they can all jump at least one more bar.”

Senior Sada Wright earned second place on WVU’s all-time weight throw list on Friday in Huntington. Wright earned a throw of 17.83 meters.

“The weight throw was arguably Sada’s best performance in college,” Cleary said. “This mark solidifies her number two ranking at WVU in the weight throw. Sada knows she had a bigger performance in her this winter. Today she took her one step closer to what we feel is her potential.”

West Virginia continues in split squad action on Feb. 17, as the team heads to the Penn State Tune Up and the JDL DMR Invitational. The tune up is hosted by Penn State in University Park, and the invitational is held in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.