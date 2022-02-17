The West Virginia University wrestling team concludes the 2022 regular season against Wyoming inside the WVU Coliseum as part of Senior Night on Friday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.



“We have another real quality Big 12 opponent,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “They (Wyoming) have six ranked kids and, again, it’s going to take a solid effort for us to beat them.”

Senior Night commences at 7:40 p.m., where the squad will celebrate the recognition of Anthony Cicciarelli, Jackson Moomau, Tucker Nadeau, and Lucas Seibert for what they each brought to the WVU program.

“Obviously Cicci (Cicciarelli) was only here one year, but I think he really hit it off with the program. He is a hard worker and does all the things that you want a kid to do,” coach Flynn explained. “The other three were awesome for our program. When we got here, we needed good, hardworking guys that went to class, did the right thing, and really epitomize what we wanted in a Mountaineer.”

Friday night’s dual has been declared a Friday Night Happy Hour, where fans can take advantage of half-price beverages from 7-8 p.m. The first 250 fans in attendance will also receive a replica competition mat t-shirt and Family Night packages, which includes four tickets and a $15 concession voucher, are still available for just $25.

What’s more, the Mountaineers will Lace Up 4 Pediatric Cancer by dawning gold shoelaces in support of the battle against pediatric cancer, benefiting Go 4 the Goal Foundation and WVU Medicine Children’s.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

Fans can catch all of the action live on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as Eric Little and Tony Onorato will be on the call. Live stats are available on Trackwrestling.

West Virginia (6-7, 1-5 Big 12) and Wyoming (3-5, 3-4 Big 12) face off for the fifth time in the all-time series, as UW holds a 3-1 advantage, including a 2-1 lead since joining the Big 12 in 2015.

The two faced for the first time in 2010, which saw UW escape with a one-point victory over WVU in Vestal, New York, to begin the season.

After a nine-year hiatus, the Mountaineers and Cowboys would go on to compete against one another for the next three seasons from 2019 to 2021. The then-No. 11 Cowboys jumped out to a 33-15 victory in the second meeting, before the Mountaineers outlasted the Cowboys, 17-16, one year later at home. Senior Caleb Rea (141), redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck (157), and junior Scott Joll (174) all scored victories in the one-point victory. Rea and Hornfeck each recorded a major decision to put WVU in front by four at the midway point (11-7). Joll added a 9-7 decision, followed by former standout Noah Adams coming out on top, 9-8, to round out the wins for the home team.

Wyoming responded with a 21-12 win over West Virginia in the abbreviated 2021 campaign. A foursome of new additions in redshirt senior Killian Cardinale (125), redshirt sophomore Ryan Sullivan (133), sophomore Peyton Hall (165), and redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram (HWT) captured wins in their first matches toward the series against Wyoming.

WVU is coming off a 21-16 win over Utah Valley, where West Virginia took three of the final five matches to secure its first Big 12 victory of the season. UW enters Friday’s showdown riding a three-dual win streak, as all three wins have come by six points or less.

In the polls, three Mountaineers remain steady in the midseason NCAA coaches’ poll heading into the NCAA Division I Championships on March 17-19. Cardinale (125) and Hall (165) crack the top 10 at No. 7 and No. 9, respectively, while Wolfgram checks in at No. 25 of the heavyweight division.

Along with Hall at No. 1 and Wolfgram at No. 18, five other teammates earned a spot in the top-33 ratings percentage index (RPI), which includes freshman Garett Lautzenheiser (133) at No. 31, Rea (141) at No. 32, Hornfeck (157) at No. 29, sophomore Dennis Robin (174) at No. 26, and redshirt sophomore Anthony Carman (184) at No. 15.

Six Cowboys rank in the latest NCAA coaches’ poll, including four in the top 20 of their respective weight classes. Wrestlers listed are No. 5 Stephen Buchanan (197), No. 15 Jacob Wright (157) and Hayden Hastings (174), No. 28 Cole Moody (165), and No. 33 Jaron Jensen (149).

Seven teams from the Big 12 check in this week’s top-25 NWCA Coaches poll, including No. 5 Iowa State, No. 9 Missouri, No. 12 Oklahoma State, No. 17 Northern Iowa, No. 24 Oklahoma, and No. 25 South Dakota State, while North Dakota State received four votes in the poll.

