WVU wrestling enters Intermat’s national rankings

West Virginia’s upset of No. 17 Northern Colorado is paying dividends — this time, in the form of a ranking of its own.

After taking down the Rams 25-11 in Morgantown, the Mountaineers (5-2, 1-1) earned a spot in Intermat’s rankings this week, slotting in at No. 20. The Mountaineers are one of eight teams from the Big 12 to earn a spot in this week’s poll.

This is the first time that WVU has earned a ranking as a team since Jan. 14, 2016.

Iowa, Michigan, Penn State, NC State and Oklahoma State make up the top five in order for this week.

Along with their ranking with Intermat, the Mountaineers received votes in the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) poll for the second straight week. Four individuals have also earned rankings of their own — Killian Cardinale (125), Peyton Hall (165), undefeated Noah Adams (197) and the newly-ranked Jeffrey Boyd.

The Mountaineers are back on the mat on Saturday, Feb. 6, with a road trip to Wyoming.