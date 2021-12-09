WVU wrestling hosts Glenville State to start the weekend

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University wrestling team returns home to play host to Glenville State on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can catch all of the action on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and keep up with live stats at Trackwrestling.

The first 250 fans to arrive will receive a Takedown Foam Finger, courtesy of WVU Medicine. Friday’s contest also marks a Friday Night Happy Hour, where fans can take advantage of half-price beverages from 6-7 p.m. Lastly, anyone that brings a canned food item to donate to the WVU Student Food Pantry – The Rack will gain admission to the dual for a price of $3.

“We are looking for a 180 from last weekend,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “I don’t care if its Glenville State or Iowa, we have to show more fight, or we will not do well.”

WVU (1-3) and GSC (10-1) face off for just the second time in history, as the Mountaineers defeated the Pioneers ,28-6, on the road back in 197,5 before GSC closed the doors on its wrestling program for the next 45 years. Pioneer wrestling went 0-5 in its return last season and has made a major splash this year by entering Friday’s contest, 10-1.

Former Mountaineer standout Dylan Cottrell enters his second year at the helm of the

Pioneers after guiding them through their inaugural run as a NCAA Division II member last season. Cottrell wrestled at West Virginia from 2016-17, where he qualified for the NCAA Championships twice – 157 pounds in 2016 and 165 pounds in 2017 – and became the first Big 12 Champion in WVU history.

In the polls, three Mountaineers rank among the top 25 by FloWrestling and InterMat publications. Redshirt senior Killian Cardinale remains No. 6/8, while sophomore Peyton Hall slides down to No. 13/14 with a 9-0 record. Redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 23 of FloWrestling’s heavyweight rankings. The York, Pennsylvania, native ranks one spot outside of the top 25 in InterMat’s rankings at No. 26.

Glenville has three wrestlers nationally ranked in Division II: Jordan Williams 11th (13-4 at 197), Gavin Quiocho 13th (14-3 at 149) and Cole Houser 14th (15-2 at 184). Hunter DeLong is also having an outstanding year with a 13-3 record at 174. Both Williams and DeLong previously sported the Gold and Blue prior to transferring to GSC.

In accordance with the updated WVU policy effective Oct. 21, Mon. County Health Department and CDC guidelines, those who are not vaccinated will be expected to wear a mask properly above the nose while inside the WVU Coliseum with the exception of when eating and drinking.



As the Coliseum will return to normal operations WVU strongly encourages all fans to be vaccinated. A COVID-19 vaccination is the single-most important and successful tool to protect fans from the virus and its many variants. Increased vaccination rates, coupled with proven preventative measures such as masks, physical distancing, self-symptom monitoring, COVID-19 testing and good personal hygiene (e.g. hand-washing and hand sanitizer), are the proven tools fans can use to fight COVID-19 and the spread of the disease to others.



All fans should self-evaluate prior to the event or before arriving at the WVU Coliseum. Fans who might be sick or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and contact a physician. The athletics department, in conjunction with local, state and University officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the WVU Coliseum protocols, if needed, based on current health conditions.

