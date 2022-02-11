In its first home dual since Dec. 20, the West Virginia University wrestling team plays host to Utah Valley on Saturday, Feb. 12, at 2 p.m. ET, presented by the WVU Cancer Institute.

The WVU Cancer Institute will be on site selling WVU Athletics Pink T-shirts for a minimum $10 donation. All fans in attendance are encouraged to wear Pink, with the first 300 fans receiving a pink lapel pin and Takedown Foam Finger.

Saturday’s event also has been declared a Mountaineer Kids’ Club Day, where the first 30 members to enter the Coliseum will receive a free Chick-fil-A sandwich. Members also can pick up their membership t-shirt and hangout with Mr. Twister and MKC mascot Musket prior to the dual.

Masks are strongly encouraged at WVU Athletics venues during public events.

Fans can catch all the action on Big 12 Now on ESPN+, as Eric Little and Tony Onorato will be on the call. Live stats are available on Trackwrestling.

“We are excited to be home,” fourth-year coach Tim Flynn. “Utah Valley is tough and have six ranked kids in their lineup, so we are really looking for some guys to step up for us to win.”

West Virginia (5-7, 0-5 Big 12) and Utah Valley (5-5, 0-4 Big 12) face off for just the fourth time in the all-time series since the latter joined the Big 12 during the summer of 2015 alongside Air Force, Northern Colorado, North Dakota State, South Dakota State, and Wyoming.

UVU took hold of the series (2-1) in the last matchup after escaping with a 20-19 win to close out the 2019-20 regular season. WVU held a 19-17 lead heading into the final match of the contest at heavyweight but Utah Valley sealed the win by securing a

4-3 decision that took three overtime periods to conclude. Senior Caleb Rea and redshirt junior Alex Hornfeck recorded wins in the loss, including a pin by Rea in 2:32.

One year earlier, the Mountaineers captured their first win over the Wolverines behind five-straight victories to begin the event. After jumping out to a 20-0 lead, WVU added six more points toward a 26-13 result. The Wolverines took the first meeting, 24-9, on neutral site (Clarion Area Senior High) to open the 2017-18 campaign.

In the polls, redshirt senior Killian Cardinale (125) and sophomore Peyton Hall (165) rank as high as 10th in their respective weight classes by FloWrestling and InterMat. Redshirt sophomore Michael Wolfgram (HWT) checks in at No. 22 to round out the Mountaineer trio.

Utah Valley brings six ranked wrestlers into Saturday’s matchup. The list includes No. 14 Taylor LaMont (125), No. 13 Haiden Drury (133), No. 32 Ty Smith (141), No. 33 Kekana Fouret (174), No. 30 Jacob Armstrong (184), and No. 24 Evan Bockman (197).

Six teams from the Big 12 crack this week’s top-25 NWCA Coaches poll, including No. 5 Iowa State, No. 10 Missouri, No. 12 Oklahoma State, No. 18 Northern Iowa, No. 24 Oklahoma, and No. 25 South Dakota State.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Team Rankings: NWCA

Individual Rankings: Highest of FloWrestling/InterMat