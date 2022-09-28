West Virginia University Director of Athletics/Associate Vice President Shane Lyons released the 2022-23 wrestling schedule on Wednesday.

This year’s slate features six home duals, seven road duals and three in-season tournaments for a total of 16 dates. The schedule includes six matchups with programs in FloWrestling’s preseason top-25 dual rankings.

“I think this year’s schedule is really challenging,” fifth-year coach Tim Flynn said. “We have a couple opens where we will see a lot of different teams right away in the first couple weeks. Our Big 12 schedule is very challenging, and we are going to hit a big tournament in the middle of year at Midlands, so I think between the dual meets and the tournaments, we will hit most of the better kids leading up to the postseason.”

The squad opens the season with back-to-back tournaments, beginning with the Southeast Open in Salem, Virginia, on Nov. 5, followed by a trip to Vestal, New York, to compete in the Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open on Nov. 13.

WVU returns to Morgantown for the Mountaineer Quad on Nov. 20, where it will play host to Big 12 foe Northern Colorado, Edinboro, and Glenville State.

Two weeks later, West Virginia travels to challenge defending Big 12 champion and No. 3-ranked Missouri for the first time since 2008. It is WVU’s first visit to Columbia, Missouri.

On Dec. 19, Fairmont State enters the WVU Coliseum for the first time since 1975 for the final home event of 2022.

After competing at the prestigious Midlands Championships in Evanston, Ill. (Dec. 29-30), the Mountaineers come back home to clash with border rival Ohio on Jan. 6.

WVU and No. 19 Pitt reunite for the Backyard Brawl in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Jan. 8, before battling UT-Chattanooga on Jan. 13.

The Mountaineers continue their road swing with Big 12 showdowns at No. 25 Oklahoma on Jan. 20 and No. 7 Oklahoma State on Jan. 22. WVU then returns home to face No. 10 Iowa State on Feb. 3, No. 20 Northern Iowa on Feb. 5, and Air Force on Feb. 10, to wrap up conference competition.

The final weekend of the regular season commences on Feb. 17, when West Virginia duels Clarion at home, before traveling to lock up with the defending Mid-American Conference (MAC) champion Lockhaven in the season finale on Feb. 19.

The Big 12 Championship returns to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for the seventh straight year on March 4-5. Two weeks later, the city of Tulsa will host the 2023 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships for the first time in history. This is the 12th time that the NCAA Championships have been held in Oklahoma and the first time since 2014, when it took place in Oklahoma City.

Date and time for wrestling’s annual wrestle-off is set for Sunday, Oct. 30, at 11 a.m., inside the WVU Shell Building.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVUWrestling on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.