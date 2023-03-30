MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Conference play opens up this weekend as No. 24 WVU baseball hits the road to Manhattan for a series with the Kansas State Wildcats.

We’ll preview that series and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker bring you the latest on the Mountaineers, including an exclusive conversation with baseball skipper Randy Mazey and WVU rifle head coach Jon Hammond.

Anjelica and Ryan look back on WVU’s week of play including the 2-1 series win over Xavier and Tuesday’s win over Marshall. They will also take a look at WVU’s current ranking inside the D1 Baseball national rankings and where WVU sits since the release of the Big 12 Preseason Poll.

Mazey will join the program to discuss what he liked out of his team last week and J.J. Wetherholt’s hot start to the season. Coach Mazey will also bring you his keys to the start of Big 12 play in Keys to the Game, presented by Astorg Auto of Charleston.

Hammond will sit down with Anjelica to recap the 2023 rifle season, and will discuss the excitement surrounding the 2024 NCAA Rifle Championships at the WVU Coliseum next spring.

On Monday, several Mountaineers competed in front of NFL scouts in hopes of potentially getting a roster spot at the annual Pro Day. Hear from Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Dante Stills on their experiences at the NFL Combine and Pro Day and why they feel they deserve a chance in the pros.

The WVU Coaches Show is produced by Gold and Blue Nation and airs weekly on the following stations:

AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh — Fridays at 5 p.m.

WTRF My Ohio Valley — Fridays at 11 p.m.

WBOY (Clarksburg) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WOWK (Charleston) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WTRF (Wheeling) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

WVNS (Beckley) — Saturdays at 9 a.m.

DC News Now (Hagerstown) — Saturdays at 11 a.m.

