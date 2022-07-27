A spot in the TBT quarterfinals is on the line in Charleston

The final game of the TBT’s West Virginia Regional is coming up tonight.

After a dominant 89-79 win over No. 4-seed Herd That — a contest heralded as the biggest rivalry game in the history of the $1 million tournament — No. 1-seed Best Virginia has advanced to the third round for the second year in a row. The team led by WVU men’s basketball alumni will now face the No. 2-seed Bucketneers for a spot in the TBT quarterfinals.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this third round matchup:

Best Virginia vs. Bucketneers TBT game information

Date: July 27

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center in Charleston, West Virginia

Best Virginia’s all-time TBT record: 5-2 (third TBT appearance)

Bucketneers’ all-time TBT record: 4-1 (second appearance)

TV: ESPN3

Stream: WatchESPN (also available via Sling)

Best Virginia vs. Bucketneers preview

After a heated matchup against an in-state opponent, Best Virginia finds itself in a familiar position.

For the second summer in a row, Best Virginia has reached the third round of the TBT, needing to win four more games to clinch the $1 million prize.

Last year, Team 23 defeated Best Virginia in a third-round matchup in Charleston, ending the squad’s run. Team 23 ultimately advanced to the championship game.

Tonight, Best Virginia will face one of the breakout teams of the 2021 TBT. The Bucketneers are led by former East Tennessee State men’s basketball players, and last summer, they also reached the third round of the West Virginia Regional, losing to Sideline Cancer by one point.

The Bucketneers beat Fully Loaded 83-73 in the opening round, and then followed that performance up with an 83-80 win over War Ready Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Best Virginia picked up a lopsided win over Virginia Dream Sunday before besting Herd That Tuesday.

The Bucketneers and Best Virginia each rank in the top seven in scoring in the TBT. Best Virginia ranks second in points allowed (62.0 per game).

Desonta Bradford is the biggest offensive threat for Best Virginia’s next opponent. He leads the Bucketneers in scoring (14.5 ppg) and assists (3.5 apg).

Kevin Jones leads Best Virginia with 17.5 ppg, and Jermaine Haley is second with 14.0 ppg. Haley is also the squad’s leader in assists (3.5 apg).

The winner of this contest will play in the quarterfinals in Dayton, Ohio.