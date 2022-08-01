The Big 12 and BIG EAST Conferences have announced a two-year extension to the Big 12-BIG EAST Battle, their men’s basketball non-conference scheduling alliance which has been in effect since 2019-20. The extension will include competition in November and December during each of the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons.

With each conference adding member schools since the start of the original agreement, The Battle will increase from 10 to 11 matchups between the conferences during the two extension years. The Big 12 will host six games in 2023-24, and the BIG EAST will host six contests in 2024-2025.

The Battle matchups will continue to be jointly determined by the two conferences, with the home team choosing the venue of its game. Broadcast arrangements for the contests will be determined by the national television rights holder of the home team, which is ESPN for the Big 12 and FOX Sports for the BIG EAST.

This season’s Big 12-BIG EAST Battle schedule was announced previously.

2022 Big 12-BIG EAST Battle Schedule

Nov. 29 Baylor at Marquette

Nov. 30 Providence at TCU

Nov. 30 Georgetown at Texas Tech

Nov. 30 Kansas State at Butler

Dec. 1 Creighton at Texas

Dec. 1 Oklahoma State at Connecticut

Dec. 1 Seton Hall at Kansas

Dec. 3 Oklahoma at Villanova

Dec. 3 West Virginia at Xavier

Dec. 4 St. John’s at Iowa State