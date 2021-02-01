Big 12 tabs Gondrezick as Player of the Week

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia redshirt senior guard Kysre Gondrezick was tabbed the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday. A five-person media panel selects the honorees.

Gondrezick averaged 27.0 points per game in a pair of wins at Texas Tech and TCU. She notched a career-best 30 points at TCU on Jan. 30, while dishing out nine assists, grabbing five rebounds and collecting four steals. Gondrezick became the first Mountaineer to score 30 points in a game since 2018. In the win at Texas Tech on Jan. 27, she scored a team-high 24 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed four assists in the victory. On the week, Gondrezick shot 41.7% (15-of-36) from the field and 54.5% (6-of-11) from 3-point range.

This award is Gondrezick’s first of her career and the first for WVU since Tynice Martin took home the honor on Feb. 4, 2019. Gondrezick is the ninth player in program history to be named the Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan, native currently leads the Mountaineers in scoring this season, averaging 21.4 points per game. Gondrezick has 13 double-figure scoring performances this season, including 10 games of 20 points or more. For her WVU career, she has 36 double-figure scoring performances, including 20 games with 20 points or more.