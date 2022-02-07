Bob Huggins’ pitch to fix the portal: transfer camps

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In a sense, the transfer portal has become the new lifeblood of college athletics. Players and coaches across the country have had to adapt to it, and the NCAA’s current system is far from perfect.

WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins spoke at length about the portal Monday during a press conference prior to his team’s meeting with Iowa State. The fourth-winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball history has an idea to potentially fix some of the portal’s shortcomings: transfer portal camps.

“If we were going to do this right, I think we would have — instead of trying to track down film of a guy, you’d have like a camp or something to where you could actually see them play,” Huggins said.

The head coach noted that camps are standard for recruiting high school athletes in most sports, including football and basketball. He wants to see camps instituted for transfers, and he wants those camp to incorporate NBA personnel and pro scouts so players could get more valuable feedback before they make potentially life-changing decisions.

Under his idea, Huggins suggested that NBA personnel would oversee camps. That, in theory, would allow players to get feedback from people at the height of professional basketball, while also giving college coaches and scouts the opportunity to see transfer prospects compete in person.

“I think it would be great. I think it would be great to have,” said Huggins. “I mean, you have them for high school kids. Why couldn’t you have them for transfers?”

In the end, every entity could benefit from this idea, Huggins said. Coaches could gain a better gauge on which athletes may fill their team’s needs, while the athletes themselves could gain more — and better — guidance before making the jump to a new school or the professional ranks.

“I think it would deter kids from making bad decisions. If they’re playing for an NBA guy, and they say ‘You need to take your [self] back to school. You’re not ready for this.’ I think that would have more impact,” he said. “I just think it makes more sense.”

Huggins also spoke to how it could affect the NBA Draft process. In his mind, it would be beneficial, and could operate similarly to the NBA Draft Combine.

“Actually, they could shut the door and not the let the agents in, so the people talking to them are actual NBA people,” Huggins said. “Maybe General Manager, manager, coaches, assistant coaches, former players, whatever. They don’t have a dog in the fight. They don’t care whether the guy goes or stays. They don’t care.”

He added: “They would do a great job of being honest and fair with these guys.”

Huggins added three players via the transfer portal prior to the 2021-22 season. Guard Malik Curry and forwards Dimon Carrigan and Pauly Paulicap have each produced mixed results during their lone season as Mountaineers.

In addition, two WVU sophomore forwards — Taj Thweatt and Seny N’diaye — have left the team and entered the portal during the season. Huggins confirmed N’diaye’s departure Monday.

In each of the last two seasons, at least one Mountaineer men’s basketball player has entered the transfer portal after conference play began. Huggins added another suggestion quell that type of movement: a transfer window that sets a clear start date and end date for transfer portal activity.

“To be fair to their teammates — there former and future teammates — yeah, there should be [a transfer window],” Huggins said.

West Virginia hosts Iowa State Tuesday at 7 p.m.