Carter makes first start for Brooklyn Nets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Jevon Carter’s NBA career began during the 2018-19 season. He has suited up for three different franchises and played against some of the association’s best.

Sunday, the former Mountaineer made his first start as a Net, taking the floor alongside two players who recently made the NBA 75 list: Kevin Durant and James Harden.

That top row of Harden, JC and KD is 🤯 https://t.co/gXDcE3V59E — Nick Farrell (@ByNickFarrell) October 24, 2021

In his third appearance of the season, Carter logged more than 25 minutes in Brooklyn’s 111-95 loss to Charlotte. He scored three points, grabbed two rebounds, dished out one assist and swiped two steals. But, he went just 1-7 from the field, including 1-5 from beyond the arc.

Carter and the Nets (1-2) return to action Monday night when they host the Wizards. With Kyrie Irving out indefinitely due to his vaccination status, Carter could continue to see extensive action in his first season with the team.