Former Mountaineer guard Malik Curry shined in the Tampa Bay Pro Combine and was tabbed the Most Valuable Player of game two.

The event held in Wesley Chapel, Florida, showcases the talent of top prospects who are trying to take their basketball careers to the professional level. Over several days (April 26-29) the players participated in drills, competitive games and had their physical measurements taken.

The goal of the TBPC is to help the prospects secure professional opportunities, including in the NBA, the G League and other leagues.

NBA scouts were permitted to watch the simulated pre-drafts on the first two days of the event. Thursday was a 3-point shootout, and then four teams competed in live-action on the final evening.

Thirty-six draft-eligible prospects put their talents on display in the second-ever TBPC, and Curry put up some of the best numbers of the event. His 24 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two blocks earned him the honor of game two MVP.

His point total was tied for second-most at the combine. He led in free throws made and attempted as he went 10-for-12 from the charity stripe. He finished No. 3 overall in field goal attempts with 16.

In his lone season at West Virginia, Curry was the team’s third-leading score with 9.7 points per game.

Nearly 60 players who participated in the inaugural Tampa Bay Pro Combine went on to play professionally: four athletes appeared in the NBA, 17 reached the NBA Summer League, 21 played in the G League and 17 signed contracts with international teams.