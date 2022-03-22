Deuce can not only score at a high level, but he can be a great passer, too

Miles McBride continues to excel at the next level.

The former Mountaineer guard has bounced back and forth between the New York and Westchester Knicks, and has put forth impressive numbers for both teams.

He did so, again, Monday night in a monster performance for Westchester.

McBride scored 20 points and collected four steals in the Knicks’ win over Grand Rapids. He also knocked down three 3-pointers. More importantly, though, he set a career-high with 18 assists, which was just one away from tying the franchise record of 19.

It marked the ninth time that he has scored at least 20 points in his first season at the G League level.

McBride’s 18 assists Monday were double his career-best total with the Mountaineers. The four steals he had match his WVU career-high, which he reached four times.

His 18 assists went towards 43 points for Westchester, meaning he was responsible for 63 of the team’s 113 points scored.

Deuce is averaging 29.4 points, 9.4 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game with Westchester.

McBride, who had appeared in eight of New York’s last 10 games played prior to being assigned to Westchester for Monday night’s contest. According to the Knicks’ website, McBride is expected to return to the NBA squad ahead of Tuesday’s meeting with the Atlanta Hawks.