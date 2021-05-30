Deuce McBride’s NBA Draft stock is on the rise

According to multiple reports and mock drafts, Deuce McBride’s popularity is increasing among NBA teams as the 2021 draft approaches.

The latest mock draft from Bleacher Report has West Virginia’s sophomore guard going late in the first round, while CBS Sports lists McBride among the top five prospects with the greatest potential to increase their draft stock in the coming weeks.

The Bleacher Report mock draft predicts that McBride will be selected with the final pick in the upcoming draft, while CBS Sports projects that the Ohio native could be a late first round or early second round pick.

Additionally, a recent mock draft from ESPN pegs McBride as an early second round pick, going No. 37 overall to the Pistons.

WVU has not produced an NBA Draft pick since 2018, when Jevon Carter went No. 32 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. According to these recent mock drafts, it appears that McBride could be selected in a position similar to that of Carter, who now plays for the Phoenix Suns.

West Virginia has also produced six first round picks in its history. Should McBride be selected with one of the top 30 picks in this summer’s draft, he would become the first Mountaineer selected in the opening round since the Milwaukee Bucks took Joe Alexander with the No. 8 overall pick in 2008.

There’s still plenty of time left for McBride to boost his draft stock, or even to change course entirely. The NBA Draft Combine is coming up next month, a prime opportunity for McBride to showcase his talents to NBA scouts. McBride could also choose to return to WVU for another season after receiving feedback from those scouts. The last day players can withdraw from the draft is July 7.

The combine set for June 21-27 in Chicago, while the draft is scheduled for July 29.