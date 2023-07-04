Former WVU guard Erik Stevenson made his debut with the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

Stevenson helped power the Spurs to a 98-77 victory over the Charlotte Hornets in the California Classic Summer League. He played the most minutes (17:19) of anyone outside the starting five.

The Lacey, Washington native made 5-of-9 field goal attempts and 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. His 75% shooting from three-point range was a team-high. He was one of three players to reach double-figure scoring. He finished the night with 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

The final California Classic Summer League contest is Wednesday, July 5 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Stevenson and company will then have a rematch with the Hornets on Friday, July 7 to begin NBA Summer League action.

San Antonio’s NBA Summer League schedule:

July 7: vs. Charlotte at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

July 8: vs. Portland at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2

July 11: vs. Washington at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

July 14: vs. Detroit at 8:30 p.m.ET on NBA TV