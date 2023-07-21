Talking fashion, basketball camps and more with Deuce McBride – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Deuce McBride has been all over the world this year, and soon, he'll be back in the Mountain State. Ahead of his basketball camps in the Wheeling area July 28 and in Morgantown July 30, he joins Anjelica Trinone on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to discuss his NBA career, fashion shows, the new WVU hoops coaching staff and more.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former Mountaineer and current New York Knick is set to return to the University City before the end of the month.

Deuce McBride, the former WVU guard who recently wrapped up his second NBA season, will host a pop-up basketball camp July 30 at Mylan Park. Athletes ages 6-12 can participate in the early session, which runs from 9 a.m. until noon, while athletes ages 13-18 can receive instruction from the NBA guard during the afternoon session, which runs from 1-4 p.m.

Before that, McBride’s camp will pop up July 28 at Highland Sports Complex in Tridelphia, West Virginia. Athletes ages 6-12 can sign up for the early session, while athletes ages 13-18 may participate in the afternoon session.

McBride will also host a total of four camp sessions in his hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio, July 26-27.

More information on the camps can be found here. Athletes can register for the camps in Ohio and West Virginia at this link.

McBride’s camp will focus on fundamentals, while teaching athletes better ways to hone their skills on their own, even if they don’t have access to a gym every day.

“Growing up, I didn’t have great access to the gym other than when I was in season,” he said. “My brother and I, we were in the backyard with my dad. We had a small court. I just want to give them things they can really work on by themselves, with their brother, with their family, things like that, and just really teach them those aspects of the game.”

McBride has valuable insight to share with older campers, too, and thinks he can help them elevate their games.

“With the older kids, I really want to show them what their high school coaches are looking for, and what college coaches are looking for, things that are really gonna get them to the next level,” he said.

McBride previewed his camp on a recent episode of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast. Listen to that episode at the top of this page, or stream it via your preferred podcast platform.