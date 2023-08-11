A new big man is on his way to Morgantown. An open roster spot is now filled for WVU men’s basketball as forward Akok Akok, a transfer from Georgetown committed to the program on Friday night, according to Joe Tipton of On3Sports.

The 6-foot-10 graduate transfer averaged 6.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Hoyas last season. He tallied three double-doubles. He started his career at UConn where he played three seasons. Akok played at the WVU Coliseum when the Mountaineers hosted the Huskies during the 2021-22 season and finished with 10 boards in a losing effort.

The Manchester, New Hampshire native does have a few ties to WVU hoops. He was recruited by the program last season before ultimately deciding on Georgetown. He also played with current Mountaineer guard Jose Perez at Putnam Science Academy.

This addition comes just 24 hours after the news that Omar Silverio’s waiver request was denied by the NCAA, ending his collegiate career.

Josh Eilert’s squad now has one roster spot remaining for the 2023-24 season.