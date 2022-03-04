Former WVU guard shares the story on the next step in his basketball journey

Juwan Staten – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast Former WVU men's basketball guard Juwan Staten joins Anjelica Trinone on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast to discuss the next step in his basketball journey. After stepping away from a playing career that took him all over the globe, Staten is now focusing on coaching and training athletes — and he has helped quite a few Mountaineers along the way. Subscribe to The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano, to have future episodes delivered to you.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Former WVU men’s basketball guard Juwan Staten is the latest guest on The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast, sponsored by Pritt & Spano.

Earlier this year, Staten enjoyed a brief stint with the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League, his latest pro basketball endeavor in a career that took him to Belgium, Finland, France, Estonia and Hungary.

But recently, Staten has focused on taking his basketball journey in a new direction: training and coaching athletes.

The former All-Big 12 First Team honoree spent the 2020-21 season on head coach Bob Huggins’ staff as a graduate assistant. He worked with former Mountaineer Deuce McBride before he became a second round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and with current WVU guard Taz Sherman, who ranks as the second-best scorer in the Big 12 this season.

Staten is continuing to train other current Mountaineers, as well as younger athletes who may dream of suiting up for the Old Gold and Blue in the future through his Hard 2 Guard Skills Academy.

Listen to the interview with Staten and Anjelica Trinone at the top of this page, or on Apple, Spotify, Google and Amazon Music. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you.

Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.