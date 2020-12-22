Huggins again on ballot for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will 2021 be the year that Bob Huggins is finally admitted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame?

The sixth-winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball history is once again nominated for a hall of fame induction, according to an announcement Tuesday from the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Entering Tuesday night’s clash with Kansas, Huggins has recorded 888 victories over 39 seasons as a head coach. He currently is sixth all-time in wins, trailing UNC coach Roy Williams by two victories and legendary coach Bob Knight, who ranks fourth on the all-time list, by 14.

Along with Huggins, returning nominees for the hall of fame include: Chauncey Billups, Chris Bosh, Richard Hamilton, Ben Wallace, Chris Webber, Jay Wright, Swin Cash and Becky Hammon, among others.

First-time nominees for the hall of fame include: Doug Collins, Michael Cooper, Howard Garfinkel, Lou Henson, Paul Pierce, Val Ackerman, Yolanda Griffith and Lauren Jackson.

Following the Hall of Fame’s traditional timeline, Finalists from the North American and Women’s committee for the Class of 2021 will be announced in the timeframe of NBA All-Star Weekend, which is scheduled for early March. The entire Class of 2021, including those selected by the direct elect committees, will be unveiled in the timeframe of the NCAA Final Four scheduled for early April. Event details are forthcoming, and the announcement timeline is subject to change.

The Class of 2021 Enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Springfield, Mass., in September 2021. As previously announced, the Class of 2020 Enshrinement ceremony has been rescheduled and relocated due to COVID-19 and is scheduled for May 13-15, 2021 at Mohegan Sun.

Tickets for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020 and 2021 Enshrinement ceremonies and various events surrounding the ceremonies will be on-sale at a later date.