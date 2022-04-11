Huggins lands another Power 5 guard to bolster his roster for the upcoming season

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – For the second time this month, Hall of Fame head coach Bob Huggins has added a player from the transfer portal.

After adding guard Erik Stevenson last week, Huggins dipped back into the portal on Monday with a commitment from Iowa guard Joe Toussaint.

The junior guard tweeted the announcement Monday afternoon.

Toussaint 4.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this past season with the Hawkeyes.

He returned to a starting role in 2022, as he started 21 of the 36 games he played in. He also shot 83.9 percent from the free throw line.

As a freshman, Toussaint started 20 of the 31 games he appeared in for Iowa. That season he averaged 6.5 points per contest.

However, he took a step back in his sophomore season, as he averaged just 3.7 points per game, and did not make any starts.

Toussaint is a career 40.4 percent shooter, overall, and has made 27.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

Defensively, the transfer guard averaged 1.4 steals per contest this past season.

A native of Bronx, New York, Toussaint was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

Toussaint has two years of eligibility remaining.