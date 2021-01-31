Huggins: Mountaineers getting “exposed” defensively in recent games

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s points allowed average has trended in the wrong direction in January.

The Mountaineers fell to Florida 85-80 in Saturday’s non-conference tilt, marking the second game in a row in which they conceded at least 85 points. They managed to win Monday’s matchup with Texas Tech, 88-87, on a last-second jumper by guard Miles McBride.

After Saturday’s loss, head coach Bob Huggins questioned his team’s heart and desire to compete — two things he believes are necessary to play strong defense.

“When you don’t compete, you get exposed, and we got exposed. We have been getting exposed,” Huggins said. “We’re not as competitive as what we once were.”

Huggins is referring to previous teams known for tenacious defending. As recently as a few seasons ago, those units featured Jevon Carter, a two-time NABC Defensive Player of the Year who now plays for the Phoenix Suns, and Sagaba Konate, the program’s all-time leader in blocks.

“You know, I’m used to having guys who winning means everything,” Huggins said.

In six games since forward Oscar Tshiebwe’s departure shook up West Virginia’s roster, the Mountaineers have given up an average of 75 points per game. Take away a 69-47 win over struggling Kansas State, and that average ticks up to 80.6 points allowed across five contests.

In its first 10 games, the Mountaineers allowed 67.5 points per matchup.

WVU has also been outscored in the paint in five of its last six games, allowing an average of 35 points in the key per game. It outscored Kansas State 22-20 in points in the paint.

As the Mountaineers resume their Big 12 schedule, Huggins wants to see more aggression from his players.

“These guys, they’re good guys, man, and they’ll all be successful,” Huggins said. “They’re just not as competitive.”

Forward Derek Culver, who logged a career-high 28 points against the Gators, said the Mountaineers have been “lackadaisical” on defense, but he doesn’t think the team has reached a point where it’ll only be able to win with exceptional offensive performances.

“It’s just missed assignments here and there, but those add up after a while,” Culver said. “So with that being said, we’ve just got to go out there and try to capitalize.”

West Virginia returns to action Saturday at Iowa State. The Mountaineers beat the Cyclones 70-65 in December.