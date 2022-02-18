MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Will this be the year?

WVU men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins has taken the next step toward induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The hall included Huggins on its list of finalists for its 2022 enshrinement class Friday night.

Huggins, a two-time national coach of the year, is one of four coaches on the list of finalists. NBA coach George Karl, former WNBA coach of the year Marianne Stanley and Leta Andrews, the all-time winningest high school coach, are also finalists for the hall of fame this year.

Huggins earned the 900th victory of his coaching career last March in the NCAA Tournament. He has since taken his wins total to 914, ranking third among active Division I men’s basketball coaches and fourth all-time.

The hall of fame will announce its next enshrinement class April 2 at noon ET at the Final Four. Finalists need 18 of 24 votes from the Honors Committee to earn election into the hall of fame.