WVU head coach Bob Huggins speaks at reporters prior to the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. (Photo by Ryan Decker.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bob Huggins has resigned as the head coach of WVU men’s basketball following his DUI arrest in Pittsburgh, according to an open letter to Mountaineer fans.

The hall of fame coach is stepping away from a post he has held at his alma mater since 2007.

The resignation comes during a turbulent offseason for Huggins. In May, he was suspended and further reprimanded by WVU after making anti-gay and anti-Catholic comments in a radio interview. His contract was restructured following that incident, reducing his salary by $1 million and reducing the length of the agreement to one year.

Then Friday, he was charged with DUI.

According to a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Huggins spoke with his players and staff Saturday night — roughly 24 hours after his DUI arrest — informing them of his intentions to step down.

Huggins published the following letter to Mountaineer fans Saturday night:

Mountaineer Nation:

Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately.

My recent actions do not represent the values of the University or the leadership expected in this role. While I have always tried to represent our University with honor, I have let all of you – and myself – down. I am solely responsible for my conduct and sincerely apologize to the University community – particularly to the student-athletes, coaches and staff in our program. I must do better, and I plan to spend the next few months focused on my health and my family so that I can be the person they deserve.

It has been the honor of my professional career to lead the men’s basketball program at my alma mater and I take great pride in our accomplishments. But I am most proud of the tremendous young men who chose to spend their formative years with us, and who have gone on to do great things with their lives.

I was born in Morgantown, graduated from West Virginia University and had the pleasure of coaching here for seventeen seasons as an assistant or head coach. It will always be my home, and I will always be a Mountaineer.

Thank you to everyone who has supported our program over the years. It has meant more to me and my family than you could ever know.

Huggins won 345 games at West Virginia. He and Roy Williams are the only head coaches to win more than 300 games with two Division I programs.

Upon accepting Huggins’ resignation, WVU president E. Gordon Gee and director of athletics Wren Baker issued a joint statement, saying they support his decision to step down and “focus on his health and family.”

“On behalf of West Virginia University, we share our appreciation for his service to our University, our community and our state,” the statement reads. “During his time as a student-athlete, assistant coach and head coach, Coach Huggins devoted himself to his players, to our student body, to our fans and alumni and to all West Virginians. His contributions will always be a part of our history. In the days ahead, we will focus on supporting the student-athletes in our men’s basketball program and solidifying leadership for our program.”

Huggins has also earned 935 victories over the span of his 41 seasons as a head coach. That’s good for third place on the all-time Division I men’s basketball wins list.

Under Huggins’ leadership, the Mountaineers reached the NCAA Tournament 10 times, including last March. They advanced to the Final Four in 2010.

He was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame last September.