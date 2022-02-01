LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 20: A statue is displayed outside Staples Center for former Los Angeles player and general manager Jerry West on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

The Athletic is the latest outlet to vote the former Mountaineer as one of the best players in NBA history

Jerry West is without a doubt one of the best, and most accomplished, players to ever play in the NBA.

He was a 14-time all-star, was 12 times named to the All-NBA team, and led the league in scoring for the 1969-70 season by averaging 31.2 points per game.

Of course, his silhouette is used as the NBA logo.

On Tuesday, he was also named the 14th best player in NBA history by The Athletic‘s Sam Amick.

Following a stellar career at West Virginia, West was a staple for the Lakers teams of the 1960s and 70s.

West and the Lakers made it to the NBA Finals nine times, though Los Angeles only managed to win one title during his 14-year career.

He tallied 25,192 points during his career, which currently places him No. 22 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. However, West was the third most prolific scorer in league history when he retired in 1974.

He also tallied 6,238 assists and 5,366 rebounds. West is one of only six players to reach at least 25,000 points, 6,000 assists, and 5,000 rebounds.

West had his number 44 retired by both West Virginia and the Lakers, and is also honored with a statue by both teams in front of their arenas.

In 2019, he was bestowed one of the highest honors in the United States, as he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The Athletic is just the latest to rank West as one of the best to ever play the game.

He was named as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history in 1996, when the league celebrated its 50th anniversary, and was also named to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

ESPN ranked him as the No. 16 player in NBA history in 2020.

West has been inducted into both the College Basketball Hall of Fame, and the Basketball Hall of Fame. He is a member of the WVU Sports Hall of Fame, and the Mountaineer Legends Society.