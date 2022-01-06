Kansas State at WVU women’s hoops: Tip time, TV channel/stream info and more

Kirsten “KK” Deans takes the ball up the court for WVU women’s basketball in 2021. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

WVU women’s basketball opens its Big 12 home slate on Saturday, capping off a hoops double-header when it hosts Kansas State at the WVU Coliseum.

Saturday starts with the return of Mountaineer GameDay, the most fun pregame show in the Mountain State. MGD previews everything about the upcoming matchup, fresh with highlights from the latest games and thoughts from Bob Huggins and his players.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:

Kansas State at West Virginia game information

Much like the men’s side, WVU women’s basketball returns to the court after facing its own schedule disruptions to open league play. When it hosts the K-State Wildcats, it will rehash one of the most exciting finishes of the 2020-21 season.

WVU guard Kirsten “KK” Deans knocked the Wildcats out of the Big 12 Tournament last spring when she sprinted down the court and sunk a lay-up at the buzzer, sending K-State home and WVU to the tournament semifinals. Saturday, the Wildcats travel to Morgantown looking for revenge against Deans and the Mountaineers.

WVU has hit a bit of a rough patch in the early part of the season. After four straight wins to open the campaign, the Mountaineers have dropped four of their last seven contests.

Deans has had a strong start to the season, putting up 15.1 points and 4.2 rebounds per contest. Esmery Martinez has also emerged as another star, notching 12.1 points and 8.2 boards.

The Wildcats have had a strong start to 2021-22, amassing a 12-2 record. Both of those losses have come from top-five opponents — No. 5 NC State and No. 1 South Carolina.

Junior Ayoka Lee returns as the biggest weapon on the Wildcats, leading the conference with 23.9 points per game and a field goal percentage of 58.5. She is also one of two players in the league averaging a double-double, grabbing 10.6 rebounds per game.